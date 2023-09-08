REPORT: Activist Who Claimed Kids Could Be Sexually Active At 2 Years Old Spoke At High-Profile Trans Medical Org

A psychologist with a long history of pro-pedophilia advocacy was featured as a speaker at a 2009 World Professional Association For Transgender Health (WPATH) conference, according to Reduxx.

Thore Langfeldt gave a talk titled, “The Child in the Discourse of Transsexualism,” at the conference, and was part of the organizing committee for the event, Reduxx reported.

Langfeldt contributed to a book titled, “Love and Attraction,” in 1979, writing a chapter on, “processes in sexual development.” (RELATED: MSNBC Host Gushes Over ‘Brave And Unique’ Trans Sorority ‘Sister’ Who Got Erections Ogling Women)

“The recent emphasis on childhood sexuality can be seen in education, films and literature, as well as in pornography,” Langfeldt wrote in the chapter, according to Reduxx. “If we are going to pay respect to the children’s feelings and emotions, we cannot consider sexual interactions involving children as a crime.”

In a 1978 article in Kontakt magazine, he reportedly defended adult-child sex relationships, describing them as “often filled with mutual love and affection,” Reduxx reported.

“It is not unusual for children to experience erotic relationships with adults … From the time children are 2 – 3 years old, they start to become sexually active,” Langfeldt allegedly wrote, the outlet reported. “Many people believe that pedophiles are scary and dangerous people who lure children into dark corners and then force them to touch their genitals, but this is not right. Pedophiles are [similar to] homosexuals and heterosexuals.”

Langfeldt has also testified on behalf of alleged pedophiles, including one man who reportedly molested about 160 young boys between the ages of six and 12 across Norway over approximately three decades, Reduxx noted.

Langfeldt also briefly served as president of the The Harry Benjamin Resource Centre Europe, which opened after Norway’s only gender identity clinic was slated to close in 2000, Reduxx reported.

WPATH is a leading advocate of child sex changes, recently pushing to remove any minimum age requirement to undergo sex change surgeries or cross-sex hormone therapy.

WPATH set standards of care for those with a “eunuch” gender identity in 2022, recommending castration as a treatment option. Recommended treatments options included hormone suppression, orchiectomy (removal of the testicles) to stop production of testosterone, orchiectomy with or without penectomy to alter the body to match their self-image and orchiectomy followed by hormone replacement with testosterone or estrogen. In creating these guidelines, WPATH used information from the “Eunuch Archive,” which the medical organization itself described as “filled with fantasy,” containing stories of child castration, pedophilia and sexual torture.

WPATH did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.