Ana Navarro Says Illegal Migrants Need To Be ‘Resettled Elsewhere’

“The View” co-host Ana Navarro called for illegal migrants to be moved from major U.S. cities and “resettled elsewhere” Friday.

Navarro argued the U.S. is big enough to spread illegal migrants out and allow them to resettle outside of the overwhelmed big cities, despite suburbs and other rural areas having less funds or resources than major cities to provide for the migrants. Border officials have encountered over 1.9 million migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in the 2023 fiscal year, prompting Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to continue busing migrants to Democrat-led cities.

“They [illegal migrants] need to be resettled elsewhere. Right?” Navarro said.

“They need to be spread out. This is such a massive country,” co-host Sara Haines said in agreement.

“And it’s only going to get worse with global warming and climate change, because people can’t live in certain parts of this world,” co-host Joy Behar said. (RELATED: ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Claim Democrat Mayor Is Being ‘Dramatic’ About Migrant Crisis)

Major cities in the U.S. have become overwhelmed and have run out of resources to provide shelter to the bused migrants entering the cities. Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams warned the migrant crisis will “destroy New York City.” The city has spent $1.5 billion to house over 100,000 migrants who have entered the city in the past year.

City officials have directed funds to build tents and have converted hotels and office buildings to house thousands of migrants, according to The New York Times. Adams has warned there is no more room to house more migrants, and many have slept on the sidewalks in crowded spaces awaiting assistance from local officials.

New York City currently takes in over 10,000 migrants per month and is projected to spend $12 billion over the course of three years to build shelter and necessities for the migrants.

Chicago has allocated $51 million to support bused migrants who have arrived to the city in large numbers. City officials have placed migrants in Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and other public areas to provide shelter for the estimated 13,500 migrants who have arrived in the city in the past year, according to Voz Media.