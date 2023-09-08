‘Core Protected Constitutional Speech’: Sol Wisenberg Says Georgia Grand Jury ‘Didn’t Understand The Law’

Fox News legal analyst Sol Wisenberg slammed the Georgia grand jury on Friday amid revelations they wanted to levy more charges against allies of former President Donald Trump.

Wisenberg told Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham that the allies were “named and smeared” by the grand jury. (RELATED: ‘Criminalization Of Political Speech’: Jonathan Turley Weighs In On ‘Tainted’ Georgia Grand Jury’s Recommendations)

“Why do I think that they decided that they wanted to indict these three people who were sitting senators? Because they didn’t understand the law, because, clearly, these three senators were engaged in core protected constitutional speech. There’s no question about that. And that’s why I imagine Ms. Willis did not end up adding them to the indictment,” Wisenberg said.

Pollster Matt Towery said that some of the individuals on the list were “some of the nicest people.” He said that the indictment could’ve become a “bigger disaster” if those individuals had been added to the indictment by Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis.

Wisenberg dismissed Democratic Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin’s notion that the refusal to indict these individuals shows that there is no political motive in the case, saying that his statements were “intentionally mendacious.”

“The idea under the RICO statute you could indict Loeffler for a speech she made to her constituents saying that she was going to support, you know, delaying the certification that was coming from the various states, the idea that anybody would consider that for a moment to be something that you could prosecute under the Constitution or under the criminal law is just a joke and he certainly knows that,” Wisenberg said.

The Georgia grand jury, which charged Trump and his 18 co-defendants, also recommended charging Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and former Georgia Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. Trump and 18 others were indicted in August on charges of allegedly interfering with the 2020 Georgia presidential election. Trump blasted the grand jury on Friday, claiming that they tried to indict “anybody who happened to be breathing.”