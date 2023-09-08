Bodycam Captures Fast-Acting Deputy Extinguish Apartment Fire, Rescue Owner’s Dog

Bodycam footage captured a quick-thinking Wisconsin cop extinguishing an apartment fire and rescuing a dog Aug 31.

Deputy Jason Bruggink self-dispatched himself to the call knowing he was likely the closest first responder for a structure fire at the apartment complex in Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin, according to a Facebook post by the town’s Sheriff’s Office.

Two other deputies arrived on the scene and worked quickly to make sure everyone inside the apartment was evacuated and accounted for, according to the report. While those deputies worked, Bruggink entered the complex again, attempting to extinguish the fire that spread to the attic.

On his second trip, bodycam footage shows the deputy rescued a dog. He was able to reunite the dog with its owner, the Sheriff’s office said. (RELATED: Hero Dog Rescues Owner From Deadly Black Mamba Snake)

“Had Deputy Bruggink not arrived so quickly and work to set the fire back, the fire likely would have spread and destroyed a much more significant portion of the apartment structure,” Sheriff Ryan F. Wldschmidt said in the Facebook post.

“He wasn’t divulging the whole story,” Sheriff Waldschmidt told Fox6, “He was being really humble about it and brushed it off like it was no big deal.”

“I was genuinely really scared in that moment, and I’m really glad that him and the [other deputies] who showed up were able to do what they did,” Ava Rusch, who lives in the apartment complex, told the outlet.

The owner of the rescued dog, Jackson, said he is doing well, the outlet reported.