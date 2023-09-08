‘Sound of Freedom’ Producer Eduardo Verastegui Announces He’s Running For President Of Mexico

A producer for the film “Sound of Freedom” officially registered Friday with the National Electoral Institute (NEI) to run for president of Mexico in 2024.

Eduardo Verástegui previously expressed interest in becoming the country’s executive prior to formalizing his candidacy, according to Milenio. Former U.S. President Donald Trump has supported the producer, referring to him a “the next president of Mexico” at an event promoting his movie.

Es un hecho. Ya es hora. Después de un período de discernimiento, tomé la decisión más importante de mi vida: acabo de registrar ante el INE mi intención como aspirante a candidato independiente a la presidencia de la República Mexicana, para las elecciones del 2 de junio de… pic.twitter.com/yEUWSJdc2Q — Eduardo Verástegui (@EVerastegui) September 8, 2023

“After a period of discernment, I made the most important decision of my life: I have just registered with the INE my intention as an independent candidate for the presidency of the Mexican Republic,” Verástegui said in a Twitter post.

The 49-year-old candidate is a conservative who was “uncovered” as a presidential candidate by former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s son, Eduardo Bolsonaro, within the framework of the Conservative Political Action Conference, the outlet reported. He is unbothered by his rivals characterizing him as “ultra-right,” especially due to his hard stance against abortion. (RELATED: Illegal Migrants From Mexico Allegedly Assault Northern Border Agent)

“I want to change Mexico, this is a struggle for the freedom of Mexico and I am convinced that it will not be by the usual way, by the usual gap, the same parties as always, the same politicians as always, the same promises as always and the same, and the same, and the same as always, where we are told that we are going to arrive, but we are going backwards,” Verástequi said.

El actor y productor Eduardo Verástegui, quien recientemente estrenó la película “Sonido de Libertad”, se ha registrado como candidato independiente a la presidencia de México para las elecciones del 2024. ¿Qué opinas? pic.twitter.com/NKBRbBiTIF — José Luis Morales (@JLMNoticias) September 8, 2023

Verástegui is supported by several religious groups and the Republican Mexico party. He is a political activist who has championed the Viva Mexico movement, according to the outlet.

“There is more poverty in Mexico, there is more corruption, there is more violence, Mexico is not doing well,” Verástegui said. “And we can see it, we have two candidates who are exactly the same, they dress differently, maybe they eat differently, different ages maybe, but they are the same, the same, that’s the opposition.”