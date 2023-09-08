NYC Officials Identify Two New Victims Killed In 9/11 Terror Attacks

Authorities in New York City identified two additional victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks on the World Trade Center, according to an official statement released Friday.

The man and woman are the 1,648th and 1,649th persons, respectively, to be identified using advanced DNA testing of remains recovered from the tragedy, the New York City Government said in a statement. The individuals’ names were not released publicly per the request of their families.

The man’s remains were recovered in 2001, while the woman’s were recovered in 2001, 2006 and 2013, per the statement. The last time a victim’s remains were identified was in September 2021. Officials also identified 60 additional human remains of previously identified victims. However, 1,104 victims — 40% of those killed in the attacks — have yet to be identified, according to the statement.

Monday marks the 22nd anniversary of the terror attacks.

“We hope these new identifications can bring some measure of comfort to the families of these victims, and the ongoing efforts by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner attest to the city’s unwavering commitment to reunite all the World Trade Center victims with their loved ones,” NYC Mayor Eric Adams said in part, per the statement.

The attacks on the World Trade Center claimed 2,753 lives. The forensic investigation of the deaths was the “largest and most complex” in U.S. history, Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jason Graham noted. “More than 20 years after the disaster, these two new identifications continue to fulfill a solemn pledge that OCME made to return the remains of World Trade Center victims to their loved ones,” he said, according to the statement.

The Fire Department of New York (FDNY) World Trade Center Memorial Wall saw new additions Wednesday of the names of 43 members who succumbed to illnesses associated with their rescue and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center, according to an FDNY statement.

“These brave men and women showed up that day, and in the days and months following the attacks to participate in the rescue and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center site. We will never forget them,” Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said, per the statement.