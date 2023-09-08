Paul Walter Hauser Rumored To Be Quentin Tarantino’s New Leading Man. And We Are So Here For It

Arguably one of the best comedy actors around right now, Paul Walter Hauser, is rumored to be Quentin Tarantino’s next leading man, according to a report published Thursday.

The rumor was started by some guy called Daniel Richtman, who claims to have all sorts of inside scoops and gossip about the entertainment industry, according to World of Reel. We have no idea whether this rumor about Hauser is true, but it’s such a great idea we’d like to lobby for it to become a reality.

We have no idea why Hauser is rumored to be the lead in “The Movie Critic,” Tarantino’s final film. But if this rumor is true, it’s sure to be one of the greatest movies ever made. Hauser is far from the norm we’d expect for Tarantino’s lead. He usually goes for the cliché big names forced down our gullets by the Hollywood elites.

Choosing Hauser would be the most rock and roll choice. And the one we all want to see.

Hauser is rumored to be playing film critic Jim Sheldon, whom Tarantino has apparently described as “Travis Bickle if he were a film critic” — in other words, a loner who also writes film reviews for “an underground porn rag,” according to World of Reel. (RELATED: ‘Very Narrow Mind’: Quentin Tarantino Says It’s ‘Ridiculous’ To Get Offended By A Movie)

Hauser is the literal definition of an “I know that guy from something else.” All of us have seen his face, but none of us can place where from. And that’s a sign of a great up-and-coming talent. His previous roles include “I, Tonya,” “Richard Jewell” and “BlackKklansman.” He’s currently a part of the Apple TV+ series “The Afterparty” (and is the best part of the whole show).