‘Very Narrow Mind’: Quentin Tarantino Says It’s ‘Ridiculous’ To Get Offended By A Movie

Quentin Tarantino revealed in a June 16 interview he thinks people who are offended by a film have “a very narrow mind,” according to World of Reel.

“I reject the word ‘offended.’ Anyone can be offended by anything. Frankly, I think most of the time — and there are no doubt some exceptions — saying you are ‘offended’ by a film is the first response of a very narrow mind,” Tarantino told La Liberation in an interview.

“‘I didn’t like it, and here’s why, blablabla…’ But man, being offended? Art is no offense. And, although, in rare cases, I can understand it, it’s just ridiculous to be offended by the content of a film.”

Tarantino admitted he was once offended by a film, but he refused to name which one. (RELATED: Cornell University Rejects Student Demands To Insert ‘Trigger Warnings’ Before Class Discussions)

“Here, there’s a movie that came out in the last ten years — I won’t name it — that really offended me. But the more I thought about it, the more I realized that it was my problem,” Tarantino said. “I found it racist. I wanted to punch the director. I still think it’s a racist movie. But it’s just a fucking movie, man.”

Tarantino has also shared his thoughts on trigger warnings in cinema.

The filmmaker commented on how tickets for screenings of “Pulp Fiction” and “Reservoir Dogs” at Cannes Film Festival were accompanied with content warnings, something he said was unprecedented.

“They invented something for our screening that they’d never done before, they put an orange sticker in the ticket that said: This movie may be too violent for you to watch,” Tarantino told Deadline in May. “And they’d never done that before and they ended up putting the same sticker on ‘Pulp Fiction’ when it played here in 1994. And then at some point with Lars von Trier they stopped putting the sticker on.”

Tarantino is set to release his final film, “The Movie Critic,” which he will direct in Fall 2023, according to sources cited by The Hollywood Reporter.