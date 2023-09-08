Video Shows Miami Woman Getting Naked, Jumping Into Water With 3-Year Old Nephew To Avoid Arrest

A woman in Miami tried to evade the police Thursday morning by stripping naked and jumping into Biscayne Bay with her 3-year-old nephew, WPLG Local 10 reported.

Video footage shows the moment a police boat approached 27-year-old Natalia Marina, who was in the water carrying her sister’s child and swinging her clothes at an officer, according to the outlet.

VIDEO: Miami police rescued a woman Thursday morning they say stripped nude and jumped into the water with her 3-year-old nephew in the city’s Brickell neighborhood — all to avoid being arrested for vandalism. https://t.co/jGwX6MEly9 — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) September 7, 2023

Officers encountered Marina, her sister and her sister’s son while responding to a report of vandalism near the 400 block of Brickell Avenue. The two reportedly tried to flee by leaping down a sea wall while carrying the child.

Marina then escalated the situation by allegedly undressing and jumping into the water with her nephew. Marina swam across the bay toward Brickell Key, where marine patrol officers eventually rescued her and her nephew from the water, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Wild Video Shows Naked Man Rampaging Through Gym, Attacking People)

Miami Police Captain Freddie Cruz expressed his dismay, stating, “It’s just disturbing. You see this child who entrusts his aunt to take care of him. She actually threw him in the water with her.”

Authorities have since placed the young boy under the care of the Florida Department of Children and Families. Meanwhile, Marina faces a litany of charges, including child abuse, misdemeanor criminal mischief and resisting arrest, according to WPLG Local 10.