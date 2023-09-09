REPORT: ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Stars Receive Reduced Sentences In Fraud Case

Freedom is coming sooner than expected for reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, PEOPLE, citing federal records, reported Friday.

Todd will walk out of federal prison Jan. 22, 2033, almost two years sooner than his original sentence. Julie will be released Oct. 19, 2028, 14 months early, according to PEOPLE.

An Atlanta federal jury convicted the couple on charges of bank fraud and tax evasion to the tune of millions of dollars in June 2022.

The “Chrisley Knows Best” stars originally received a combined 19 years behind bars in November 2022, with 12 being for Todd and seven for Julie.

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s respective prison sentences have been reduced. pic.twitter.com/SZGwSUOrht — E! News (@enews) September 9, 2023

The couple, who appealed their case, turned themselves into custody Jan. 17, according to PEOPLE. (RELATED: Todd And Julie Chrisley Want One Last Glimpse Of Limelight Before Going to Prison, Tell Son To Do Tell-All Interview)

Todd complained of poor prison conditions and claimed his celebrity status put a target on his back, Jay Surgent, the couple’s attorney, told TMZ in July.

“We argued very vigorously that their constitutional rights have been violated, and that they basically were not given a fair hearing,” Surgent told PEOPLE.

“It’s all in black and white,” Surgent added, revealing new court filings were submitted in late July.