Escaped Murderer Possibly Spotted With Stolen Van, New Appearance

Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is believed to have possibly changed his appearance and allegedly stole a van in Pennsylvania, authorities say.

The Upper Providence Township Police Department released photographs at 4:06 a.m. Sunday of an individual wearing what appears to be a light green hoodie, a baseball cap, green pants and white shoes. He is suspected to be Cavalcante, though he does not have a beard or mustache, unlike in previous photos.

Updated photos of Cavalcante, reference the below post ⬇️ Dial 911 if seen or call the tip line at 717-562-2987 pic.twitter.com/HqVNGYV7Bf — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) September 10, 2023

Officers recovered a stolen white 2020 Ford Transit stolen from Bailey’s Dairy, according to the Pennsylvania State Police during a press conference Sunday afternoon. The vehicle has the license plate designation “ZST8818” and a refrigeration unit on top.

@USMS_Philly and @PAStatePolice seek the public’s assistance in locating a 2020 Ford Transit van. Investigators believe fugitive Danelo Calvalcante stole the van. There is damage on the left rear fender and a cooling unit on top. Anyone with info is asked to call 717-562-2987. pic.twitter.com/JoP7Z66kKo — U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia (@USMS_Philly) September 10, 2023

Police increased their presence in Upper Providence Township following the sighting, but believe Cavalcante has left the area, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. (RELATED: ‘Really Good At Hiding’: Authorities In Pennsylvania Searching For ‘Extremely Dangerous’ Murderer After Prison Escape)

Bailey’s Dairy released a statement expressing disappointment that Cavalcante remains on the loose.

“Friends- Our delivery van was stolen last night between 7-10PM while we were still here working. It is believed that Cavalcante used it to flee the Pocopson area. We are still working with LE to help with the investigation. We really do not have any other information at this time, and are just as disappointed as everyone that he broke through the perimeter in Longwood. We appreciate the support of the community and continuing efforts of Law Enforcement.”

Cavalcante has reportedly been spotted at least ten times since his Thursday escape from Chester County Prison. He was reportedly spotted twice in person Friday in the Longwood Gardens area, which police clarified were “actual visual sightings” rather than being caught on camera, CBS News reported.

Security footage released Wednesday showed the prisoner escaping custody, bracing himself against a brick wall and climbing upward with his hands and feet. He was sentenced to life imprisonment one week before his escape for brutally stabbing his former girlfriend, Deborah Brandao, to death in front of her two children in April 2021.