Kamala Harris Dances At Hip Hop House Party

Kamala Harris was seen dancing Saturday at the vice president’s residence to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the hip hop genre.

The vice president was dressed in a multi-colored shirt and bright pink pants as she swayed and gestured to Q-Tip’s “Vivrant Things” among other partygoers, video posted to X (formerly Twitter) shows.

It’s mid-September and our country is burning down: inflation rages, an economic depression looms, illegal immigration tears us apart at the seams. Joe Biden is somewhere sleeping and Kamala Harris is dancing to Q-Tip at a backyard party. Hopefully she doesn’t get too drunk &… pic.twitter.com/UGDa8Y7TIy — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) September 9, 2023

The party, celebrating hip hop’s impact on the Black community, was a collaboration with the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective and Live Nation Urban, according to The Hill.

“[Hip hop] has always channeled the voices of the people. It tells the stories that don’t make the news,” Harris said. “But as the great Chuck D once said, rap is black America’s CNN. And by telling the truth, hip hop calls us to action.” (RELATED: Kamala Harris Claims To Have Listened To Snoop Dog, Tupac While Smoking Pot)

Over 400 guests were invited to Harris’ residence, including several artists, celebrities and members of the Black Congressional Caucus. Artists Common, D-Nice, Omarion, Jeezy, MC Lyte and Roxanne Shante were spotted at the event. Chairman Rep. Steven Horsford, Rep. Cori Bush and Sen. Raphael Warnock made appearances as well, the outlet reported.

“To be clear, hip hop culture is America’s culture,” Harris said. “It is music and melody and rhyme. Hip hop is also an ethos of strength and self-determination; of ambition and aspiration; of pride, power and purpose. Hip hop is a declaration of identity. It says I love who I am. I represent where I come from, and I know where I’m going.”