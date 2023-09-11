Video Shows 2 Million Liters Of Wine Flooding Streets Of Portuguese Village After Two Huge Tanks Burst

Two million liters, 600,000 gallons — those profit losses gotta hurt.

Small-town locals in coastal Portugal were left shocked Sunday when their streets got completely flooded by a river of red wine. Not an actual river, not the ocean, not a creek … pure red wine. The unnatural phenomenon took place when two Levira Distillery tanks carrying 600,000 gallons (two million liters) of alcohol burst and sent the booze flowing.

Video circulating online shows red liquid rushing down a hill in São Lorenco de Bairro, a small town with a population of around 2,000.

The amount of wine spilled was gargantuan, with so much pouring out of the tanks that it could have filled up an Olympic-size swimming pool. As a result, an environmental alert was issued.