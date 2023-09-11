Video Shows 2 Million Liters Of Wine Flooding Streets Of Portuguese Village After Two Huge Tanks Burst

Two million liters, 600,000 gallons — those profit losses gotta hurt.
Small-town locals in coastal Portugal were left shocked Sunday when their streets got completely flooded by a river of red wine. Not an actual river, not the ocean, not a creek … pure red wine. The unnatural phenomenon took place when two Levira Distillery tanks carrying 600,000 gallons (two million liters) of alcohol burst and sent the booze flowing.
Video circulating online shows red liquid rushing down a hill in São Lorenco de Bairro, a small town with a population of around 2,000.
The amount of wine spilled was gargantuan, with so much pouring out of the tanks that it could have filled up an Olympic-size swimming pool. As a result, an environmental alert was issued.
That’s when officials took action and blocked off the flow before it turned the Certima River into literal wine, with the Anadia Fire Department diverting the alcohol into a nearby field, according to local media.
Man, talk about a waste of booze.
But I guess if you’re going to get flooded, you’d want it to be wine, right?
I mean, yeah, it’s probably going to stain your streets, houses and businesses red, but that’s something that can be fixed. It’s better than dealing with a beer flood with that stench, or worse, straight liquor … God, just imagine your neighborhood getting flooded with gin or tequila. (RELATED: Orangutan Straight Up Yeets Possum As Onlookers Scream In Horror)
And wine is definitely better than this:
Yeah … I’ll take the wine. Consider yourself lucky, Portugal. It could’ve been much worse.