Biden Admin Applauds Deal With Saudi Arabia On 9/11 Anniversary

The Biden administration applauded Saudi Arabia for its involvement in a global infrastructure deal on the anniversary of 9/11, a mass terrorist attack that Saudi Arabia has long been accused of organizing.

National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said the Biden administration welcomes Saudi Arabia’s investment in the Partnership for Global Infrastructure, a collaborative initiative to build international economic corridors in developing countries, in a tweet posted Monday. Watson’s statement comes on the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, which Saudi Arabian officials have long been accused of helping orchestrate – accusations that were, in part, confirmed through declassified information that one of their agents correlated with two Al Qaeda hijackers prior to the attack, according to ProPublica. (RELATED: ‘Tragedy Struck’: GOP Presidential Candidates Commemorate 9/11 On 22nd Anniversary)

“We welcome this weekend’s announcement by Saudi Arabia committing $20 billion to support President Biden’s signature initiative, the Partnership for Global Infrastructure (PGI),” Watson said on Twitter.

We welcome this weekend’s announcement by Saudi Arabia committing $20 billion to support President Biden’s signature initiative, the Partnership for Global Infrastructure (PGI). — Adrienne Watson (@NSC_Spox) September 11, 2023

Though the original 9/11 Commission report released in 2004 did not find evidence implicating Saudi officials, newly declassified information indicates that a Saudi intelligence agent corresponded and helped two of the Al Qaeda hijackers prior to the attack, according to ProPublica. Thousands of American family members with victims of the 9/11 attacks have criticized the Biden and previous administrations for not releasing all classified information related to the attack, which they believe fully implicates Saudi officials’ involvement in orchestrating the attacks.

“We’re tired of having to fight this fight,” Brett Eagleson, head of 9/11 Justice and the son of a victim of the attacks, said to the New York Post. “We would just love for a president to demand that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia admit fault and be held accountable.”

In 2022, the Biden administration released a would-be 9/11 hijacker from Guantanamo Bay to be sent back home to Saudi Arabia, a decision that was met with high scrutiny from lawmakers.

“Joe Biden continues to show weakness on the world stage,” New York Republican Rep. and House Republican Conference chair Elise Stefanik said in 2022. “While we will never forget the tragedy and loss of life of 9/11, Joe Biden is turning his back on the thousands of families who lost loved ones on that fateful morning over 20 years ago.”

The White House and the National Security Council did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.