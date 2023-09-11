‘You Become A Target’: CNN Host Grills Joe Manchin On Whether He’d Run Against Biden For Democratic Nomination

Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin was grilled by CNN anchor Erin Burnett on Monday over rumors that he will challenge President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination.

Burnett brought up that the leader of No Labels, a third party political group that purports to stand against “extremes” from the left and right, said that they will present a presidential candidate if former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden become the presumptive nominees of their parties. Burnett asked Manchin, a long-rumored favorite for the No Labels’ presidential nomination, when he will decide if he’s jumping into the Democratic primary. (RELATED: Here’s What West Virginia Dems Think Of Joe Manchin’s Political Future In 2024)

“When, Senator, will you make a final decision?” Burnett asked.

Manchin said that filing dates for the state of West Virginia don’t start until next January, meaning he has multiple months to weigh the decision.

“So, there’s no urgency for me,” Manchin said.

Manchin argued that he currently has “so much to do” and that he’s trying to prevent “bad things from happening” while acting in his role as a Senator.

“Once you become an announced candidate for anything, you become a target,” he said. “I might be a suspected target now in so many different arenas, but still yet I have the ability to sit down with my Democrat and Republican friends and not be a threat to either one of them.”

Manchin emphasized that “we need people that can bring people together” and help each other “find a common cause.” He claimed that Americans are tired of the constant bickering and division between Democrats and Republicans, and that he doesn’t want to contribute to it.

He touted his self-described record of being “fiscally responsible” and “socially compassionate,” while saying that his views align with those of most Americans.

“So, I’ve got some gas in the tank left. However I can use to best help my country, I’m gonna do,” Manchin said.

Manchin has been rumored to be a top pick for the No Labels’ presidential nomination, The Washington Post reported. In June, Manchin praised No Labels for “making commonsense decisions” decisions and decried “extremism” coming from both sides of the political aisle. Manchin has refused to announce if he will run for reelection in West Virginia, and Democratic allies fear that he could hand the GOP the White House if he runs for president under a third party. Besides Manchin, former Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has hinted that he may run for president under the No Labels party.