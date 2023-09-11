‘Could Not Last A Week In Texas’: Greg Abbott Slams NYC Mayor Eric Adams For Calling Him A ‘Madman’

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas hit back at Democratic Mayor Eric Adams of New York City over the migrant crisis after Adams blamed Abbott for busing migrants to the city.

Adams attacked Abbott Thursday, calling him a “madman” during remarks in which he said that the number of migrants was going to “destroy” New York City. Abbott and other Republican governors began busing migrants to New York City and other so-called “sanctuary” cities in 2022. (RELATED: Chicago Mayor Tells Residents To Make ‘Sacrifices’ To Benefit Illegal Immigrants)

WATCH:



“The mayor may have made it to be mayor of New York, but he could not last a week in Texas,” Abbott told Fox News host Jesse Watters in response to Adams’ comment. “They have so few migrants in New York compared to what we deal with every single day. It’s just outrageous that he would make a comment like that, but I’ve got to add this: What’s maddening is the fact that in New York and Chicago and D.C. and L.A. they put out policies self-proclaiming that they’re sanctuary cities and they love to promote these liberal ideologies until they have to live up and apply them. It’s clear that the policies of sanctuary cities and letting everyone live for free simply do not work.”

Over 1.93 million illegal immigrants have been encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border during fiscal year 2023, according to data released by United States Customs and Border Protection, following 2,378,944 encounters in fiscal year 2022 and 1,734,686 in fiscal year 2021. Fox News reported another 600,000 migrants evaded CBP in fiscal year 2022.

“This is a day of reckoning for all of the United States realizing that the liberal policies of open borders will not work in this country,” Abbott added.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.