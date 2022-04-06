Texas Gov Abbott Pledges To Give Biden A Taste Of His Own Medicine On Illegal Immigration

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that he would charter buses to send migrants entering his state to Washington, D.C. to address the expected border surge when Title 42 ends.

“To help local officials, whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration to Washington, D.C.,” Abbott said during a press conference.

Title 42, a Trump-era public health order put in place to control the spread of COVID-19 that has expelled over one million migrants since the beginning of the pandemic, will end May 23, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday.

“We are sending them to the United States Capitol, where the Biden administration will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border,” Abbott said.

Abbott signed a letter during the announcement addressed to Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd, who is charged with the busing operation. (RELATED: ‘The Calm Before The Storm’: Law Enforcement Prepares For Migrant Deluge Ahead Of Biden’s Title 42 Decision)

EXCLUSIVE: My Night At The Border With ‘#OperationLoneStar’ In Texas I recently went on a ride-along at the border w/ @TxDPS to see how state troopers are combatting illegal smuggling of people, drugs, and cash. More on what we saw here:https://t.co/uSbTlwfVQH via @dailycaller — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) December 1, 2021

Since March 2021, the governor has reinforced the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Military Department in what he dubbed “Operation Lone Star.” During Wednesday’s press conference, Abbott pledged to ramp up the effort’s abilities to interdict illegal activity through vehicle inspections as they expect increases in migration.

