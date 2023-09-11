Up-And-Coming Country Artist Stops Concert To Honor Vietnam Veteran

Rapper and country singer Jelly Roll paused his Las Vegas concert in early September to honor a Vietnam War veteran he spotted in the crowd.

In a now-viral video, the Country Music Television award winner took a moment to speak to a member of the crowd wearing a Vietnam Veterans hat.

“This gentleman right here has got a Vietnam veteran hat on,” the singer announced to a packed crowd. “He has been standing right here and rocking with me all night long. I just want to tell you how much I appreciate you and your service sir. Thank you so much.”

The veteran gave Jelly Roll a brief salute before hearing he will be given free tickets for life. “I promise you this, you’ll never buy another ticket to my show, I’m gonna get my people with you. You’re welcome forever, thank you,” the rising star concluded. (RELATED: Morgan Wallen Is What America Wants, And One Award Show Just Proved It)

The viral video, now seen nearly 400,000 times, coincides with Jelly Roll’s sharp rise in radio play, according to The Western Journal.

The 38-year-old has risen in notoriety thanks in large part to an online presence and strong streaming numbers. His 2022 hit single “Need A Favor” is currently on Spotify’s Country Top 50 chart, below breakout star Oliver Anthony‘s “Rich Men North Of Richmond.”