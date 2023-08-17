Morgan Wallen Is What America Wants, And One Award Show Just Proved It

The 2023 People’s Choice Country Award nominations on Wednesday proved that America loves Morgan Wallen.

In a massive middle finger to the corporate music establishment that hates Wallen, the American people ensured he led the way for the 2023 People’s Choice Awards with more nominations than any other artist, according to Billboard. Wallen is up for 11 awards, and there’s a good chance he wins them all, given that he’s the biggest music artist in the country right now.

Wallen was also joined by Luke Combs for a crazy double nomination for The Song of 2023 award. Combs is up for “Fast Car” and “Love You Anyway.” Wallen’s hit “Last Night” and viral-sensation “Thinkin’ Bout Me” were also nominated.

But it’s not all good news. Hit-makers HARDY and Jelly Roll were snubbed from the biggest award this year. Yes, HARDY received nine nominations, and Jelly Roll got eight, but neither is up for The People’s Artist of 2023, which is suspect.

The nominations should further annoy corporate mainstream media outlets like Slate and others, who think that country music — in general — is a right-wing conspiracy to “own the libs.” In reality, country music is just better than the absolute trash put out by the corporate music industry in the last few years.

And country music speaks to real American values, unlike a majority of mainstream artists who just make noise and shake their butts. (RELATED: The True Life Story Behind Mega Viral Country Hit ‘Rich Men North Of Richmond’ Sent Chills Up My Spine)

No matter how hard Hollywood and the pop culture dementors try, there is literally no stopping the pro-America, pro-freedom, and pro-country movement that is sweeping the nation during what can only be described as a Great Awakening. We are literally making the mainstream redundant, and nothing could be better for our souls.