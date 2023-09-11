Former U.S. Rep. Cynthia McKinney Promotes Antisemitic Livestream On Her Twitter Account

Former Democratic Georgia Rep. Cynthia McKinney promoted an antisemitic livestream on her Twitter account Monday.

She posted a graphic of a livestream event titled “Can Black People And White People Work Together To Defeat Our Common Enemy?” The graphic prominently displays the Star of David and superimposes it upon a picture of the September 11, 2011 terror attacks on the World Trade Center. (RELATED: Former Democratic Rep. Blames Zionists For 9/11)

“I know where I’ll be and what I’ll be watching at 6:00 pm EASTERN time today!” McKinney wrote on Twitter.

The event will presumably feature speakers Ayo Kimathi — author of a book titled, “Jews Are The Problem,” and David Duke, the former leader of of the Ku Klux Klan.

McKinney served six terms in the House of Representatives, standing as the first African American woman elected to represent the state of Georgia. In 2008, McKinney ran as the presidential nominee of the Green Party.

The former congresswoman has been accused of antisemitism in the past.

McKinney accused the state of Israel in 2009 of committing genocide and argued the terroristic Hamas government should be recognized instead of ignored, according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). McKinney also accused Zionists of “kicking me out of Congress two times,” per the ADL.

She tweeted in 2021 “Zionists” were responsible for the September 11 terrorist attacks in New York City.

Antisemitism has been on the rise in recent years, according to reports.

In March, the FBI updated its data on antisemitic hate crimes, showing 814 happened in 2021. Threats to Jewish identity on American college campuses doubled from 2021-2022. Eighty-two percent of American Jews believe Antisemitism is increasing, according to a report from the American Jewish Committee.