Drew Barrymore Defies Writers Strike, Launches New Season Of Her Talk Show

Drew Barrymore took to social media Sunday to notify fans she will defy the 2023 writers strike by proceeding with the next season of her talk show.

Barrymore strongly defended her position to resume production of “The Drew Barrymore Show” in spite of SAG-AFTRA’s efforts to halt all production until their negotiations prove to be fruitful.

“I own this choice. We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind,” Barrymore said.

Fans and writers disagreed and immediately responded by sharing their disappointment online. Many referred to Barrymore as a scab and noted they were planning to organize a protest in front of her studio.

Barrymore attempted to shift the focus to the fact she had turned down the offer to host the MTV awards out of respect for SAG-AFTRA.

“I made a choice to walk away from the MTV, film and television awards because I was the host and it had a direct conflict with what the strike was dealing with which was studios, streamers, film, and television,” the famous actress and television host said.

“It was also in the first week of the strike and so I did what I thought was the appropriate thing at the time to stand in solidarity with the writers,” she noted.

Barrymore then clarified she had not been holding back on her show at all during the strike, and the down time she was resurfacing from was actually a planned break. Barrymore emphasized she was resuming according to schedule.

“And to be clear, our talk show actually wrapped on April 20th so we never had to shut down the show,” she said.

“However, I am also making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show, that may have my name on it but this is bigger than just me,” Barrymore said.

She defended the show and her decision to move forward, seemingly knowing she was making an unpopular decision.

“We launched live in a global pandemic. Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real time. I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience,” she said

She concluded by saying, “I hope for a resolve for everyone as soon as possible. We have navigated difficult times since we first came on air. And so I take a step forward to start season 4 once again with an astute humility.”

Fans wasted no time at all lashing out at the star for making this decision. (RELATED: President Biden Halts Fundraising In LA Until Hollywood Strike Ends: REPORT)

“Writers made you your career. They gave you lines. You wouldn’t have gotten where you are without them. I always thought of you as someone with great empathy. Not anymore. Not if you do this.” one fan wrote.

“You are definitely going to be bringing us writers together… when we picket your show tomorrow,” another said.

Yet another fan said, “‘We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind.’ What a blatantly misleading and arguably false statement that is. Yeah, you’re complying to SAG-AFTRA strike rules, by letter of the law. You’re very deliberately violating WGA strike rules by producing a show that is struck by the WGA.”

The fan asked the star to reconsider her decision.