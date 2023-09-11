FDA Approves Yet Another COVID-19 Booster Targeting Latest Variant

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved new guidelines for an updated booster shot for the Omicron variant XBB.1.5 for adults children as young as 6 months, according to a Monday press release.

The new guidelines were authorized this week to “more closely target currently circulating variants and to provide better protection against serious consequences of COVID-19,” according to the press release. As a result, the agency announced that it would be approving a “monovalent (single) component” update to the COVID-19 booster shots for previously vaccinated children as young as 6 months and anyone 5 and up regardless of prior vaccination status. (RELATED: ‘Sacrificing Children On The Alter Of COVID-19’: ‘Outnumbered’ Panel Reacts To Return Of Mask Mandates)

“Vaccination remains critical to public health and continued protection against serious consequences of COVID-19, including hospitalization and death,” Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in the press release. “The public can be assured that these updated vaccines have met the agency’s rigorous scientific standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality. We very much encourage those who are eligible to consider getting vaccinated.”

Today, we took action approving & authorizing for emergency use updated COVID-19 vaccines formulated to more closely target currently circulating variants & to provide better protection against serious consequences of COVID. Here’s what you need to know: https://t.co/A7JIDLBZNG pic.twitter.com/q1M0NerFUS — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) September 11, 2023

Children 6 months and up to 4 years old that have been vaccinated previously against COVID-19 are also now eligible to receive one to two doses of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine booster, according to the press release. Children in the same age range can obtain two to three doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, or alternatively, two doses of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine booster.

Children and adults 5 years of age and older will now be able to receive a single dose of an updated mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, provided that their last COVID-19 vaccination was at least two months prior, according to the announcement.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is set to meet Tuesday to decide whether or not to approve the new recommendations, according to the press release. If approved, the FDA noted that manufactures have said that the vaccines would be ready by this fall.

