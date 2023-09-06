‘Sacrificing Children On The Altar Of COVID-19’: ‘Outnumbered’ Panel Reacts To Return Of Mask Mandates In Schools

Panelists on Fox News Channel’s “Outnumbered” ripped school districts for reinstating mask mandates Wednesday, saying they were “sacrificing children on the altar of COVID-19.”

Rosemary Hills Elementary School in Montgomery County, Maryland, imposed a mask mandate Tuesday for kindegarteners, citing the presence of COVID-19 cases in a letter sent to parents. “It’s unbelievably irresponsible… educators who know what it is like to try to get their kids up to speed and have not been successful for the most part for the entire country, would say, okay here comes Covid, we got a few cases start masking up again,” “Outnumbered” guest co-host Brian Kilmeade said. (RELATED: ‘Talk To The Real Scientists’: Rand Paul Rips Fauci’s Latest Explanation For COVID-19’s Origins)

WATCH:



“As Sen. Rand Paul said, not one healthy kid has died from COVID. That’s the first time around and now we are in the third version or fourth variant and that school system should be ashamed of themselves,” Kilmeade added, referring to the Montgomery County school.

Math and reading levels dropped by five to seven points due to remote learning and other measures taken during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress.

Other co-hosts chimed in on the mask mandates, with one noting her child wasn’t worried about the virus. “My 14-year-old said, Mom, I don’t know why you are worried about me,” co-host Harris Faulkner said. “Like nothing happened across two schools, she has a thousand kids on campus. Some kids got it, Mom, they were testing us all the time, we’re okay. I’m more worried about you and our older relatives. I love being put in that category.”

The Rosemary Hills Elementary School announced the mandate after three students tested positive for COVID-19. Morris Brown College in Atlanta also instituted a mask mandate for the fall semester, while the University of Michigan said it would require students who contracted the virus to leave their dorms.

“When Dr. Fauci comes out and tells us, no need to wear masks at the start of the pandemic and then today, or at least recently, says I’m concerned people will not abide by masking recommendations,” co-host Kayleigh McEnany said. “Well, you’re part of the reason people don’t trust scientific authority, government authority, the media, because this is all part of sacrificing children on the altar of COVID-19, vaccine mandates, mask mandates, N95 respirators and to Harris’s point, no questions about developmental effect on young kids.”

Rosemary Hills Elementary School did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

