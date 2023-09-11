Boater Stumbles Across $260,000 Worth Of Drugs Floating In Florida Keys

A boater discovered $260,000 worth of drugs off the coast of Key West, Florida, authorities said Monday morning.

Adam Hoffner, division chief of U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Miami operations, confirmed the latest discovery of 58 pounds of hashish in a Tweet. A “good Samaritan” found the drugs and reported the discovery to authorities, according to Hoffner.

Over the weekend, Border Patrol agents in the Miami Sector seized 58 lbs. of Hashish that was discovered by a Good Samaritan in the #FloridaKeys. The drugs have an estimated street value of approx. $260,000 dollars. #keywest #florida #drugbust #Mondaymorning pic.twitter.com/VJoFYtzn9O — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) September 11, 2023

U.S. authorities continue to seize illicit drugs coming across the country’s northern and southern borders.

CBP reported seizing $1.5 million in alleged cocaine and methamphetamine at Hidalgo International Bridge, according to a Tuesday media release. Officers intercepted the shipment hidden inside a vehicle coming from Mexico. CBP found 38 packages weighing roughly 94 pounds containing alleged cocaine, and 12 packages weighing about 28 pounds containing alleged methamphetamine. (RELATED: Border Agents Arrest Illegal Migrants With Drugs, Thousands In Cash At Northern Border)

“These harmful narcotics will not make it to American streets thanks to our CBP officers who used all available tools and resources to stop this smuggling attempt,” Port Director Carlos Rodriguez said, according to the media release. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) detained the driver and launched a criminal investigation into the matter.