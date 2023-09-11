‘Dishonor’: Marc Thiessen Says It’s Better Biden Skipped 9/11 Events Since He ‘Surrendered’ In Afghanistan

A former speechwriter in the George W. Bush administration said that President Joe Biden “made the right decision” to skip 9/11 commemoration events due to his handling of Afghanistan.

Biden will commemorate the September 11, 2001 attacks in Alaska following a trip to Vietnam after attending the G20 summit in India. This year will mark the first time the president won’t visit the sites to commemorate the attack.

“I actually don’t mind the fact that he’s not there,” Marc Theissen told Fox News host Bill Hemmer. (RELATED: ‘Perfect Storm Of Legal Mumbo Jumbo’: Fox Panel Blasts Biden Over Reported Plea Deal For Senior Al-Qaida Leaders)

WATCH:



“I say this with sadness, because I think that we should respect the office, regardless of who the occupant is — but Joe — Joe Biden is the president who surrendered to the enemies who attacked us on September 11, 2001, and did so with dishonor, because he left behind — knowingly left behind American citizens in Afghanistan, after promising that he wouldn’t do it,” he continued.

Thirteen service members were killed in an August 26, 2021, bombing as American forces were evacuating from Kabul. Families of the fallen servicemen ripped the Biden administration over the attack at an Aug. 7 forum held by Republican Rep. Darrel Issa of California.

“He decided to put our — the security of our men and women in uniform in the hands of the Taliban and the Haqqani Network, which is an Al Qaeda-linked terrorist organization and that resulted in the death of 13 Americans,” Theissen said. “And then he lied to the American people repeatedly about it. He told them, that no one is having trouble getting to the airport, that Al Qaeda was gone from Afghanistan, that none of his military commanders had recommended a residual force and that it was an extraordinary success. And so, you know, people — you know, people looked at that, and were horrified by it.”

“President Biden, you know, I think he actually made the right decision to stay away and probably not for the right reasons, but it’s probably better that he’s not there,” he said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

