MSNBC Reporter Monica Alba Tries To Explain Why Biden Spending 9/11 In Alaska Actually Makes Sense

MSNBC reporter Monica Alba attempted to explain why President Joe Biden spending the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 in Alaska makes sense during a Monday segment of “Ana Cabrera Reports.”

Biden traveled to Alaska where he intends to participate in a ceremony with members of the military and their families rather than attending the services at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York City or the Pentagon Memorial.

“Now, of course, this is a little bit less traditional for the president since he is wrapping up that overseas travel, but he’s doing this event in Alaska because it’s basically a way for him to mark the occasion while entering U.S. airspace and as quickly as he can on this somber day. So, he will there while Vice President Harris is at Ground Zero,” Alba said.

Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff are participating in the ceremony in New York City, and First Lady Jill Biden traveled to the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial to lay a wreath. (RELATED: Biden Admin Using Post-911 Law As Legal Basis For Canceling Student Debt)

“The fact that the president is going to be speaking at a military base in Alaska, in particular I’m told, is meant to send this message that so many people after 9/11 were inspired to join the Armed Forces and that that is a ripple that isn’t always talked about as much and so that’s something the White House wants to honor today, and the president will certainly thank those who so bravely were a part of that day and the response but also in the years and decades since when it comes to that public service,” Alba continued.

The president is scheduled to return to the White House in the later part of Monday.