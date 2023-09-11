‘Stop Trying To Take Them Away’: Jeanine Pirro Unloads On Dem Governor’s ‘Ignorant’ Gun Ban

“The Five” co-host Jeanine Pirro ripped Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico Monday over her order banning open and concealed carry of guns.

Grisham enacted the ban Saturday, citing a “public health emergency” due to a number of shootings, including one that left an 11-year-old child dead. “I don’t know what’s more shocking, this woman’s ignorance or her arrogance and both come into play,” Pirro said. (RELATED: Protesters Do The Most American Thing Ever To Defy Second Amendment Ban)

“She is ignorant of the law in a country where she is the chief executive of the state. She is ignorant of her oath which requires that she uphold the Constitution,” Pirro added.

WATCH:



The order drew criticism from across the political spectrum, including from outspoken gun control advocate David Hogg.

“She is ignorant of the Supreme Court decisions that are fundamental to the Second Amendment,” Pirro continued. “The first being, what are we talking about, Bruen, the New York case, just said within the last two years, New Yorkers have the right to carry a firearm outside of their home when some nut governor like Cuomo tried to say you can’t bring them out of your home. And then Heller against D.C., the Supreme Court said it’s not just for a militia, you can use a gun for self-defense. And then McDonald against the city of Chicago, the 14th Amendment applies to an individual carrying a gun. Look, this is fundamental law in the United States.”

The Supreme Court invalidated New York’s “good cause” requirement for pistol permits in June 2022, prompting an outcry from Democrats, with many liberals calling for the court to be expanded in response to the 6-3 ruling in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen. Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, who authored the court’s opinion, cited historical gun laws and the debate around the ratification of the 14th Amendment as reasons New York’s law was unconstitutional.

“One of the things she says she’s trying to do is stop crime. Well, what are you doing about stopping crime? How about you make some arrests. How about you get rid of cashless bail law? How about we make sure we put more money into the police department? How about you close more cases,” Pirro said. “And by the way, you say that the genesis of this is three kids who got shot. Have there been people arrested in those cases?”

“Now you want to take the legal gun owner, and I want to end it with his one thing which really blew me away. She has got some kind of state regulators who are going to take stats and those stats are going to be on every crime with a gun, the type of gun, the brand, the caliber of the gun,” Pirro continued. “So, then she is going to come out with a report saying this gun is 9 millimeters, Sig-Sauer, whatever it might be, a gun responsible for more murders than any other gone, taking away the individual responsibility. But nowhere in her stats is the assessment of whether the gun is legal or illegal. I would recommend, governor, that you throw that in there because I’ll bet most of these murderers are happening with illegal guns. Stop trying to take them away from legal gun owners.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.