EXCLUSIVE: Budget Chairman Arrington Presses Mayorkas Over Wasteful Border Spending

Republican Texas Rep. Jodey Arrington, who serves as chairman of the Committee on the Budget, sent a letter Tuesday to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas demanding answers about wasteful spending at the border.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the letter, which calls for specific answers to a number of questions regarding spending at the southern border and where specifically certain money will go to prevent the flow of illegal immigration. Arrington also asks for the total cost of transporting, housing, relocating and releasing illegal aliens in DHS custody and how much funding DHS has disbursed to non-profits to house, feed and transport illegal aliens.

“While the Administration ignores the national security crisis, Texas is doing what is necessary to protect U.S. citizens. Texas has spent and allocated through 2025 a total of $9.5 billion for Operation Lone Star, which Governor Abbott launched in direct response to the Administration’s refusal to do its job and protect our sovereign borders,” Arrington wrote in the letter.

“Since you were appointed Secretary of Homeland Security, the House Committee on the Budget has sent several letters to the Biden Administration requesting answers regarding the fiscal failure to address the border crisis,” he continued. “This included a budget authorization for Texas to build their own border wall and deployment of the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety to the border. Operation Lone Star continues to try and fill the dangerous holes created by the Biden Administration’s refusal to do its job and protect our sovereign borders.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Jim Jordan Suggests Mayorkas May Have Perjured Himself In New Letter To DHS)

“It is completely unacceptable that the Biden Administration would refuse to be transparent about the use of taxpayer dollars and blatantly ignore official requests from Congress,” Arrington adds in the letter. “On behalf of the House Committee on the Budget, I am writing a final time to request that this Administration voluntarily produce answers to the Committee — and the American people — on the true fiscal cost of the border crisis.” (RELATED: ‘He Must Go’: GOP Rep Files Articles Of Impeachment Against Mayorkas)

Arrington called for responses to his questions by Sept. 30, 2023.