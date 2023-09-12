Child Poverty More Than Doubled In Biden’s Second Year, Census Data Shows

The U.S. saw a sharp rise in the government’s supplemental poverty rate and a fall in real incomes for Americans in 2022, with the rate for children more than doubling, according to census data released Tuesday.

The government’s Supplemental Poverty Measure (SPM), which calculates poverty by including the impact of government programs, geographic variation in housing expenses, taxes and medical expenses, increased for children from 5.2% in 2021 to 12.4% in 2022, while overall poverty increased by 4.6 points to 12.4% during President Joe Biden’s second year in office, according to a release from the U.S. Census Bureau. Biden blamed the rise in child poverty seen under his tenure on the lapse of the expanded Child Tax Credit, according to a Friday statement from the White House. (RELATED: More Americans Taking Second Jobs, Part-Time Work As Inflation Continues To Rage)

“Higher frequency data released since 2022 strongly suggest that some of the 2022 income dynamics that Census is expected to report on Tuesday have improved substantially in 2023, as employment and labor supply have continued to reach new highs, inflation has fallen substantially, and real earnings have grown,” the White House said Friday before the data had been released. “On the other hand, the increase in poverty is likely to persist absent congressional action to restore the enhanced Child Tax Credit (CTC), as President Biden has proposed.”

Census announces SPM child poverty rate of 12.4% in 2022. Context: from 1967 to 2021, the largest year-over-year increase in SPM child poverty rate was 10.7% (or 2.1 pp, 1980-1981). We now easily have a record increase in child poverty: a 139% increase (or 7.2 pp) from 2021-2022. https://t.co/2725PwkgiX pic.twitter.com/eoWj8uPucV — Zach Parolin (@ZParolin) September 12, 2023

The official poverty rate, which measures how many Americans fall below a certain income threshold, remained the same at 11.5% for 2022, according to the census data. The increase in the SPM was the first since the metric was introduced in 2010.

The median for real household income fell 2.3% in that same time frame, from $76,330 to $74,580, following a period of high inflation that degraded real wages, according to the census data.

The loss in real wages from the year accompanies persistently high inflation, which peaked at 9.1% in June 2022. Inflation has since come down but still remains elevated above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target, at 3.2%.

The rise in poverty comes as debt reached an all-time high in the second quarter of 2023 at $17.06 trillion, with $1 trillion of that being credit card debt.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request to comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.