REPORT: ‘Drag Nun’ Arrested For Public Masturbation

An apparent member of a drag group that dresses as nuns and mocks religious displays, was reportedly arrested in California for publicly “masturbating,” according to a police report provided to The Daily Wire on Tuesday.

Clinton Monroe Ellis-Gilmore, 53, was reportedly arrested by police for allegedly “exposing himself in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle,” the report noted, according to the outlet. The Lost Coast Populist found Ellis-Gilmore’s apparent social media account and linked him to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

He had allegedly been at the location for “approximately one hour” on Aug. 12, according to a Humboldt County Sheriff’s report from that day. (RELATED: Teacher Who Promoted School ‘Transition Closet’ Is Part Of LA Dodgers Honored Drag Group)

“On August 12, at about 6:41 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a turnout in the area of South Jetty Road and Table Bluff Road in Loleta for the report of a male, later identified 53-year-old Clinton Monroe Ellis-Gilmore, exposing himself in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle,” the report states.

2/ Yet it’s been radio silence since the August 12 arrest of a “Sister” for indecent exposure after witnesses say he masturbated in public. Meet Clinton Monroe Ellis-Gilmore, who, according to social media posts, goes by “Novice Sister Bethe Cockhim,” & “Novice Sister Man Romeo.” pic.twitter.com/FLFbR2HI8X — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 12, 2023

“Well this is f***ed up,” witness Randy Fleek told The Daily Wire. “It’s obvious. You cannot help but see this guy, he’s not hiding it. He wants everyone to see what he’s doing.” He had spoken to the police who arrested Ellis-Gilmore, the outlet noted.

Ellis-Gilmore was charged with indecent exposure, a misdemeanor on first offense, which would require registration as a sex offender, The Daily Wire reported.

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ honored the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence in June with the Community Hero Award, leading to protests from a Catholic organization.