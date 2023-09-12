Ethan Hawke Hops On Public Transit To Make It To Movie Premiere

Famous actor and director Ethan Hawke didn’t hesitate to jump in a Greyhound bus to make it to his movie premiere in Toronto on Monday.

Hawke was traveling for the premiere of his movie “Wildcat” at the Toronto International Film Festival. When his flight to Toronto airport was canceled, he quickly sprang to action by coming up with a humble game plan. The 52-year-old actor hopped on public transit and rode the bus to his destination, surrounded by other civilians that had no idea a star was among them, according to People.

Nothing can stop Ethan Hawke from coming to #TIFF23 ❤️ The actor-director talks about taking a bus to Toronto to attend the World Premiere of his new film, WILDCAT. Captured with the @canoncanada PowerShot V10. pic.twitter.com/j9s3wwGYt0 — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) September 12, 2023

Ethan Hawke’s daughter, Maya Hawke, stars in “Wildcat” and was asked if he really turned to public transit to get him to the premiere of his own film.

“He did! Everyone’s talking about it!” Maya told People.

She went on to explain the situation as her father smiled ear-to-ear while she re-told the story.

“He had to take the bus here ‘cause all the flights got canceled,” she said.

Ethan Hawke stepped in to explain how the situation unfolded and how he came to the conclusion pubic transportation would be the best option.

“Three flights canceled, then I was like, ‘I’m not gonna miss this because of some airport,” he said.

Maya Hawke and Ethan Hawke attend the #TIFF23 International Premiere of WILDCAT. 📸: Getty/Frazer Harrison pic.twitter.com/AJhWfOokac — TIFF Press & Industry (@TIFF_Industry) September 12, 2023

“So, I went to port authority and hopped the bus.”

Hawke went on to share he was also traveling with his wife and producing partner at the time, and they joined him on the adventure. He was asked if the other passengers aboard the transit bus had any idea they were sitting in the same vehicle as a celebrity.

“Man, nobody cares about anybody else on the bus,” he said to People. (RELATED: Spike Lee Blasts Critics At Film Festival For Mincing Words About A Movie He Made 34 Years Ago)

“Nobody cares at all,” he said.

Hawke went on to discuss what he did to pass the time while taking this much slower form of transportation.

“I just read my book and disappeared in the back and prayed that we made it,” he said.

Hawke noted he made it all the way to customs before someone recognized who he was.

Hawke made it to Toronto on time and was able to join Maya on the red carpet for the father-daughter duo movie premiere.