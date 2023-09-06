Ethan Hawke Reveals He Felt ‘So Comfortable’ Directing His Daughter’s Sex Scenes

Famous actor and director Ethan Hawke didn’t seem at all phased about directing his daughter Maya Hawke’s sex scenes in the upcoming film, “Wildcat.”

In fact, Ethan said during a recent interview with Variety that he and his daughter were “so comfortable with” the sex scenes that they “couldn’t care less.” While many would assume it would be difficult for a father to direct his 25-year-old daughter’s raunchy acting, this father-and-daughter team shrugged it off as nothing more than an average day at work. Ethan joked that it was actually more awkward for Maya’s co-stars, Rafael Casal and Cooper Hoffman.

Maya plays American novelist Flannery O’Connor — and several characters from various O’Connor short stories — in the film that debuted Friday at the Telluride Film Festival.

According to IMDb, Casal plays O.E. Parker, a bad-boy drifter who marries a Christian fundamentalist in O’Connor’s 1965 story “Parker’s Back,” while Hoffman plays Manley Pointer, a traveling Bible salesman who seduces an atheist amputee homebody in the 1955 story “Good Country People.”

“I think it was weird for them,” Ethan told Variety. “We needed to take care of Rafael and Cooper.”

There was, however, one small measure put in place to make filming the scenes easier for all involved.

“We made sure to have an intimacy coordinator on set for them. So that they felt safe and comfortable and not like they were being spied on —” Maya said.

“By some creepy dad,” Ethan added, according to Variety.

The film’s next screening is scheduled for Sept. 11 at the Toronto Film Festival.