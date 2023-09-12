Japanese ‘Drunk Walking Contest’ Entrants Bust Moves On Runway

Participants in a “Drunk Walking Contest” busted moves on the runway in Western Japan on Sept. 9.

Entrants re-enacted the staggering associated with drinking alcohol during the event at Higashihiroshima, Hiroshima Prefecture, according to video footage posted on YouTube by Nippon TV News 24 Japan.

Individual and group participants were granted one minute to portray drunkenness, the outlet reported. There were no restrictions on age, gender or whether or not alcohol was consumed.

Performances varied from solo acts to elaborate skits. Video shows one person flailing around while wearing a mask with cartoonish features. In a separate act, a duo wearing dinosaur costumes stumbled around as one held a lantern. (104-Year-Old Veteran Credits Jim Beam And Jack Daniels With Keeping Him Alive)

The winner of the competition received 30,000 yen in prize money and a trophy of a person holding two drinks standing on top of the Earth, according to the outlet. Judges were shown sitting at a table and holding up numerical scores.

The event was held to promote Japanese sake, an alcoholic beverage local to the Higashihiroshima community. It is a non-carbonated, sweetly flavored drink made from fermented rice, according to Delish. Sake can not be made from any type of rice — it must be made with sakamai.