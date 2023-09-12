I Don’t Believe The Accusations Against MSU’s Football Coach

Michigan State University’s head football coach was accused of sexually harassing a sexual assault survivor and activist in a blockbuster article from USA Today. Even as a Michigan State fan, I’m not blind that the university looks awful amid employing convicted rapist Larry Nassar, a tragic shooting, and now this drama.

However, I simply don’t buy this narrative that we should “believe all women” and not question the flawed story presented by Mel Tucker’s accuser. Let’s talk about it!

