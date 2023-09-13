Journalist David Ignatius Urges Biden To Not Run For Reelection

Prominent journalist David Ignatius urged President Joe Biden not to run for reelection in a Washington Post op-ed published late Tuesday.

The liberal columnist said Biden fulfilled his promise in his inaugural address.

“When our days are through, our children and our children’s children will say of us: They gave their best, they did their duty, they healed a broken land,” Biden said at the time.

“But I don’t think Biden and Vice President Harris should run for reelection,” Ignatius wrote after naming what he sees as Biden’s accomplishments. “It’s painful to say that, given my admiration for much of what they have accomplished. But if he and Harris campaign together in 2024, I think Biden risks undoing his greatest achievement — which was stopping Trump.”

Ignatius argued the public perception about Biden’s age and Vice President Kamala Harris’ unpopularity should discourage the president from running in the 2024 presidential election. Polls have repeatedly shown that voters, including a majority of Democrats, have expressed concern about Biden’s age.

An overwhelming majority of Americans (77%) believe Biden is too old to effectively govern, according to one poll. His age is a top concern for 69% of Democrats surveyed in the poll conducted by The Associated Press/NORC. The president has dismissed concerns about his age multiple times before, arguing in April that he has delivered “overwhelmingly positive results.”

“Biden’s age isn’t just a Fox News trope; it’s been the subject of dinner-table conversations across America this summer,” Ignatius wrote. (RELATED: Dems Are Eyeing A Biden Alternative For 2024 As Concerns Over Age, Approval Mount)

Ignatius then argued Biden could benefit from picking a “stronger running mate” for 2024 given that Harris is so unpopular, but this step could lead him to “alienate” black women from supporting him. He argued that will likely force Biden to be stuck with Harris as his running mate.

“Biden has never been good at saying no,” he wrote. “He should have resisted the choice of Harris, who was a colleague of his beloved son Beau when they were both state attorneys general. He should have blocked then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, which has done considerable damage to the island’s security. He should have stopped his son Hunter from joining the board of a Ukrainian gas company and representing companies in China — and he certainly should have resisted Hunter’s attempts to impress clients by getting Dad on the phone.”