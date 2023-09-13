Star British Sitcom Actress Jean Boht Dies At 91

Famous actress Jean Boht, best known for her role as matriarch Nellie Boswell in the 80s sitcom “Bread,” died Tuesday at the age of 91 in London’s Denville Hall.

Boht’s family confirmed her death in a statement, the BBC reported Wednesday. “It is with overwhelming sadness that we must announce that Jean Boht passed away yesterday, Tuesday September 12,” the family said. Boht had been living in the care home dedicated to assisting actors and other members of the entertainment industry in their time of need.

“Jean had been battling vascular dementia and Alzheimer’s disease with the indefatigable spirit for which she was both beloved and renowned,” the statement continued.

JEAN BOHT (1932-2023)

Boht passed away one month after the death of her husband, composer Carl Davis.

Boht had a lengthy and successful acting career. In addition to “Bread,” she appeared in “I Woke Up One Morning” and “Boys From the Blackstuff.” Boht also appeared as Mrs. Leivers in a 1981 adaptation of D.H. Lawrence’s novel “Sons and Lovers,” and starred in “Brighton Belles” — the British rendition of the popular American sitcom “The Golden Girls” — playing the role of Josephine.

Boht’s time on “Bread” was marked by over 21 million viewers tuning in to watch the show’s famous wedding episode, which aired in 1988. “Bread” became the second-most popular show that year, with “EastEnders” in the top spot, according to the BBC.

The Variety Club of Great Britain named Boht the BBC TV Personality 1988, and she received the prize for top TV comedy actress at the British Comedy Awards two years later.

Boht also had a role in “Distant Voices, Still Lives,” the acclaimed 1988 film by Terence Davies. (RELATED: Director William Friedkin Dead At Age 87)

Boht’s exact cause of death has not yet been reported. Messages of love and condolences have been widely shared online.