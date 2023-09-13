Two Pennsylvania Men Sentenced To Life After Killing 18-Month-Old In Drive-By Shooting

A judge sentenced two men to life in prison Wednesday for killing a toddler in a drive-by shooting in downtown Pittsburgh.

The judge found Markez Anger, 24, and Londell Falconer, Jr., 27, guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 18-month-old De’Avry Thomas in June 2023, CBS reported.

“This was a heinous, senseless crime that resulted in the loss of an innocent child’s life,” Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala said in a news release. “We are pleased with the sentencing outcome, and our hearts go out to the family of De’Avry during this time.”

The shooting occurred on May 29, 2022, when Anger and Falconer were driving and one of them opened fire on a parked car, CBS reported. Multiple gunshots struck Thomas, and he died at the scene. (RELATED: Surveillance Video Shows 12-Year-Old Boy Pulling Unconscious Man From Bottom Of Pool)

The judge also found Anger and Falconer guilty of conspiracy to commit homicide, attempted homicide and aggravated assault. Falconer faced additional charges related to firearms.

“The evidence in this case proved guilt beyond doubt and was irrefutable thanks to the investigative work of the Pittsburgh Police,” Zappala continued.

“I had a sense of relief, but I still feel like none of this brings De’Avry back,” Kahlil Darden, the child’s godfather, reportedly said in the courtroom. “We’ll never get to spend time with him. We’ll never get to hold him again.”