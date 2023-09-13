Mitt Romney Announces He Will Not Seek Reelection

Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney announced Wednesday that he will not be running for reelection.

Romney released a video on Twitter, saying he will not run for another term.

“Frankly, it’s time for a new generation of leaders,” Romney said in the video.

“While I’m not running for re-election, I’m not retiring from the fight. I’ll be your United States Senator until January 2025. I will keep working on these and other issues and I will advance our state’s numerous priorities,” Romney added.

WATCH:

My message to Utahns on my Senate reelection plan: pic.twitter.com/kgbsfIxMeR — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) September 13, 2023

“We’re probably going to have either Trump or Biden as our next president. And Biden is unable to lead on important matters and Trump is unwilling to lead on important matters,” he said in an interview before the video was released.

(This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.)