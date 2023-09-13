Editorial

Gay Conservatives And Libs Duke It Out Over LGBT Topics In Schools

The Reaction with Chrissy Clark / The Daily Caller

Chrissy Clark Education Reporter
I’ve been arguing for years that LGBT topics shouldn’t be taught in schools. Not because I’m some Christian homophobe, but because I firmly believe that all topics of sex and sexuality have a time and a place and most of those conversations don’t belong in the classroom. 

Jubilee, a Vice-style YouTube channel, hosted a debate about this topic with conservative and liberal gay men. I want to hear their opinions and talk about it with you. 

Get a full breakdown and comment your thoughts on today’s episode of The Reaction:  

