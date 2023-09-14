Andy McCarthy Says Hunter’s Gun Charge Is Only Crime That Can’t Be Tied To Joe Biden

Fox News’ Andy McCarthy said Thursday Hunter Biden’s gun charge is the only crime that cannot be tied to President Joe Biden.

The Grand Jury for the District of Delaware handed Hunter an indictment containing three charges related to illegally purchasing a Colt Cobra revolver in October 2018. He is charged with providing false statements and knowingly possessing the gun while he was addicted to drugs. Hunter faces a maximum of ten years in prison.

“It’s the only charge that this prosecutor could’ve brought against Hunter in which Hunter’s father is not implicated,” McCarthy told Fox News’ Neil Cavuto in a Thursday interview. “Everything else, the most important conduct in the case, all involves the sale of Joe Biden’s political influence. That is still out there, hasn’t been brought and as David pointed out, it’s been slow-walked so that even if he started to bring tax cases now, he made sure Weiss did, that the three years in which Joe Biden was vice president in the Obama administration, those years are no longer open to be prosecuted.

“Charges arising out of that have now been time barred,” he continued.

The Secret Service allegedly attempted to seize the paperwork detailing Hunter’s gun purchase in October 2018, Politico reported in 2021. Agents entered the store where he purchased the gun and asked to take possession of the paperwork on file. The gun store owner refused to hand over the paperwork, suspecting the Secret Service agents of trying to hide Hunter’s potential illegal activity. (RELATED: Biden-Appointed Prosecutors Did Not Cooperate In Hunter Biden Case, FBI Agent Testifies)

Two whistleblowers with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) testified before the House Ways and Means Committee in June the Department of Justice (DOJ) slow-walked the investigation into Hunter’s tax violations in 2017 and 2018. The whistleblowers, Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, both testified the Biden DOJ lied about not politically interfering in the investigation.

Hunter initially pleaded guilty to the gun charge and the tax misdemeanors to avoid jail time in a deal made with prosecutor David Weiss, who oversaw the investigation. The plea deal fell apart after Judge Maryellen Noreika refused to sign onto it, since the prosecutor and defense teams did not agree on whether Hunter could be charged by the DOJ in the future.

The legal teams returned to the courtroom after deliberations and agreed Hunter can be charged again by the agency. Hunter then changed his plea to not guilty.

The House Oversight Committee and House Judiciary Committee are investigating whether Biden engaged in an influence-peddling scheme regarding the Biden family’s foreign business dealings in the ongoing impeachment inquiry launched Tuesday. The president has repeatedly denied having any involvement with his son about his business dealings.

Hunter’s business associate Devon Archer testified Hunter spoke to Biden over speakerphone while surrounded by his foreign business associates over twenty times.

Archer also testified Hunter served on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, from 2014 to 2019 due to his father’s “value.” Biden also dined with his son and a Russian oligarch at Cafe Milano in Washington D.C. in 2014, per Archer’s testimony.