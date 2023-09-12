Kevin McCarthy Announces House GOP To Launch Impeachment Inquiry Into President Biden

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy announced Tuesday that the Republican Party will move forward with an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and other House Republicans have continued to pressure McCarthy to move forward with an impeachment inquiry.

McCarthy said he now believes there is enough evidence stemming from the House Judiciary Committee and House Oversight Committee to move forward with an impeachment inquiry into the president.

He made the announcement outside the Speaker’s office in the U.S. Capitol.

The House GOP was expected to vote on an impeachment inquiry. However, McCarthy said Republicans will open the inquiry without a vote.

Citing the testimony of two Internal Revenue Service (IRS) whistleblowers, McCarthy said in July that an impeachment inquiry would help Republicans better access documents detailing alleged misconduct from government officials benefiting Hunter Biden. Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik has endorsed McCarthy’s’ position, which Democrats adopted in 2019 during former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: MTG Breaks Down McCarthy’s Closed-Door GOP Meeting Regarding Possible Impeachment Of Joe Biden)

In May, Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced articles of impeachment against Biden during a press conference.

(This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.)