‘Worse Than Her Husband’: Benghazi Hero Agrees Hillary Clinton Is ‘One Of The Most Disgusting Humans On The Planet’

Mark “Oz” Geist, a member of the CIA Annex Security Team that fought during the 2012 Benghazi attack, agreed with host Shawn Ryan’s assessment of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during a Monday appearance on “The Shawn Ryan Show.”

Ryan rattled off some facts about the deadly 2012 attack on the U.S. mission and diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, saying Geist had been shot 22 times and saved dozens of lives in the process. The attack claimed the lives of four Americans, including then-U.S. Ambassador to Libya John Christopher Stevens. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Here’s What Biden Had To Say About The Benghazi Scandal)

“It was, once again, one of the most incompetent times of American leadership,” Ryan said. “And, um, I know it strikes a chord with you. I can’t even imagine.”

Ryan said the Benghazi attack and lack of accountability resonated with at least half of the country.

“I think, at the time [Obama got elected] — and this is the opinion of Mark Geist — Hillary Clinton saw her chance to put together a coalition and go after ‘the bad guy,'” Geist said, referring to then-Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi. “That’s when Ambassador Stevens … in 2011, was pushed into Benghazi, along with a team to put together the coalition of militias to fight against Gaddafi.”

“And Hillary Clinton put together the coalition of foreign countries — Germany, Italy, France, the U.S. and a few others — those were the big four, to get rid of Gaddafi. … I remember hearing that Gaddafi’s sons, this was in 2011, were in D.C. trying to negotiate with the U.S. to allow their father to exile to a third country.”

Geist said that, in his opinion, Clinton “wanted to have a platform to run on in 2016 that said, ‘Look what I did, I overthrew this country, I put this coalition together and we got rid of one of the worst bad guys in the world.'”

“Hillary Clinton is one of the most disgusting human beings on the planet,” Ryan said.

“Very much so,” Geist agreed.

“Always has been, always will be.”

“She’s worse than her husband,” Geist said.

The 2012 Benghazi terrorist attack was an assault on two American government facilities in Benghazi, Libya, by the al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist organization Ansar al-Sharia. Clinton later took responsibility for Americans’ security overseas and the bureaucratic mishandling as then-Secretary of State. Republican-controlled congressional committees launched investigations into what happened in Benghazi and whether Clinton or other members of the Obama administration acted irresponsibly. A House select subcommittee released the “final,” most recent report on the events surrounding the Benghazi attack in 2016.

As a member of the Annex Security Team, Geist fought in Benghazi on Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2012. Geist served as a military contractor while in Benghazi, and is credited with helping save the lives of 25 Americans during the attack. He co-authored the book “13 Hours: The Inside Account of What Really Happened In Benghazi.”

Ryan is a former Navy SEAL and CIA Contractor who served in various operations across 14 years. “The Shawn Ryan Show” aims to “document the untold stories of war, loss, and redemption from the men and women who lived them,” according to its official website.