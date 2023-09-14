Original ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ Cast Is Reuniting For What Appears To Be A Freaking Epic Story

The original cast of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” is reuniting for a new project based around the character Spike and it sounds pretty freaking cool.

The project is an Audible original story, which will revolve around Spike (James Masters), according to the official description from Audible. Masters is returning to reprise his infamous role, and will be joined by Charisma Carpenter, Anthony Head, Juliet Landau, Emma Caulfield Ford, Amber Benson, James Charles Leary and Danny Strong.

The story apparently starts ten years after the final events of the series finale in 2003. It follows Spike in his work, deep-undercover in Los Angeles, where he’s convincing the forces of darkness that he is back to his original ways. Indira Nunnally (Laya DeLeon Hayes) almost blows his cover, so Spike finds himself back on baby-sitting duty for another slayer.

“I’m ecstatic to be back with my dear friends for this next chapter in the Buffyverse, as we take listeners on a familiar but unexpected journey chock full of horror, passion and mischief,” Masters said of the new project. “I’m excited for old and new fans to experience this beloved world of vampire slaying like never before, brought to life through immersive audio storytelling.”

While audio storytelling isn’t exactly everyone’s cup of tea, I can guarantee that serious Buffy fans are freaking out with excitement right now. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’ Brings The Greatest, Most Explosive True Story In American History To Life)

“Buffy” original leading star, Sarah Michelle Gellar, has shut down any option of returning to her famed role, according to Variety. Even five years ago, any idea of a full-on reboot was hit with a backlash. So let’s hope this new idea, delivered totally differently to the original, works.

The series will premiere on Oct. 12 on Audible.