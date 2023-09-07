The Trailer For ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’ Brings The Greatest, Most Explosive True Story In American History To Life

The extended teaser trailer for “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” dropped Thursday, and it looks like it’ll give all of creator Taylor Sheridan’s other series a run for their money.

“Bass Reeves” stars David Oyelowo in the title role, portraying America’s first black U.S. Marshal, who ran the show west of the Mississippi. He arrested more than 3,000 outlaws over the course of his esteemed career, and we’re going to get to watch him do it in epic fashion. I’ve been a big fan of Reeves for years, but I have no idea what Sheridan will do with his story, so I won’t get too into it now. Just know, we’re in for it.

It was first presumed “Bass Reeves” would become part of the “Yellowstone” western universe, but is its own, standalone series, Paramount+ told the Daily Caller. And it is stacked full of A-list actors (and those who deserve to be) just like all of Taylor Sheridan’s other shows and movies.

Along with Oyelowo, Dennis Quaid, Donald Sutherland, Garrett Hedlund, Margot Bingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Shea Whigham, Lauren E. Banks, Demi Singleton, Forrest Goodluck and Barry Pepper make up just a small part of this superb cast.

The series was created for television by executive producer and showrunner Chad Feehan. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions and Oyelowo’s Yoruba Saxon. (RELATED: Huge Stars Line Up For Roles In ‘Wind River’ Sequel)

After the insane conclusion to Sheridan’s most recent series, “Special Ops: Lioness,” we’re all chomping at the bit for another of his series to drop. We’ll have to wait another couple of months though, as the first episode premieres globally on Sunday, November 5, on Paramount.