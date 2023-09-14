REPORT: Rapper Desiigner To Register As Sex Offender After Masturbating On Plane

“Panda” singer Desiigner has received a court order to register as a sex offender after he pleaded guilty to one count of public indecent exposure. The case is related to an incident that occurred during an April flight from Japan to Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The 26-year old rapper — whose real name is Sidney Royel Selby III — was ordered by the judge to register as a sex offender in addition to the stipulations of his two-year probation, according to an exclusive report by TMZ. His probation will include participating in a psychological, psychiatric, or mental health evaluation, the outlet reported. He was also fined $5,000, must fulfill 120 hours of community service and is prohibited from possessing or acquiring firearms, per TMZ.

Additionally, under the terms of his probation, he is obligated to allow unannounced visits from his probation officer and needs to maintain full-time employment (a minimum of 30 hours weekly), TMZ noted. (REPORT: Rapper Charged After Allegedly Masturbating On Airplane)

In the criminal complaint, an FBI agent described Desiigner’s actions as indecently exposing his genitals and engaging in masturbation in a public setting during the April 17 Delta flight. According to an earlier TMZ report, which cited legal documents, the rapper admitted to showing a flight attendant his “magic stick” in an attempt to entice her into sexual activity. After the plane landed, he complained to authorities that he had not gotten much “cootie” during his trip to Japan, per the outlet.

Desiigner was not under the influence at the time of the arrest, TMZ notes.