Hot Mic Catches Buffalo Bills Reporter Talking Smack On Star NFL Receiver

A Buffalo Bills team reporter was caught talking smack Wednesday on Bills’ wide receiver Stefon Diggs, a clip circulated online shows.

Maddy Glab issued an apology in response to the viral video in which she can be heard saying: “There’s no control over Stefon Diggs. Dude’s gonna do what he wants to do. He’ll look me right in my face and say eff you, that’s how he treats everybody.”

Glab responded via an apology on Twitter. “I should not have said what I said, and I apologize for that. Stef is not in the wrong, I am,” Glab wrote at the end of her message.

I want to apologize for what I said today. pic.twitter.com/zLKBlGlunD — Maddy Glab (@MadGlab) September 13, 2023

Obviously, the dig on Diggs was not meant personally and the reporter was quick to make that known on social media. Most of the comments under her post are positive and offer support to the sports reporter. In fact, one commenter said there was “Literally no need at all for an apology…” Glab’s comments came from a place of familiarity and mutual respect for the NFL star, according to her apology. (RELATED: Bills Receiver Stefon Diggs Obliterates Fan On The Field With Brutal Hit)

Bills team reporter Maddy Glab was caught on a hot mic saying some not nice things about WR Stefon Diggs. 😬 “He’ll look me right in my face and say FU, that’s how he treats everybody” She has issued an apology on social media for what was said. (🎥: @NFL_DovKleiman) pic.twitter.com/EaJLENruZr — Sportsbook Review (@SBRReview) September 14, 2023

Glab has worked as a team reporter for the Buffalo Bills since 2019, according to her LinkedIn page.