Editorial

Bills Receiver Stefon Diggs Obliterates Fan On The Field With Brutal Hit

Stefon Diggs (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/carlfugate/status/1485443010817105921)

Stefon Diggs (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/carlfugate/status/1485443010817105921)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Stefon Diggs laid a fan out Sunday night during the Bills/Chiefs game.

An idiotic fan decided to to run on the field, and Diggs wasn’t have any of it. In a video tweeted by @carlfugate, Diggs absolutely rocked the dude’s world with an insane hit. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the insane carnage unfold below.

That’s the definition of an epic hit and moment for Diggs. I can only imagine how many NFL players have dreamed about dropping a fan stupid enough to run on the field.

When Diggs’ opportunity came, he didn’t even hesitate. He rocked that guy’s world like it was absolutely nothing.

As I always say, if you play stupid games, you’ll eventually win stupid prizes. I will never understand why people fight at games or try to get on the field.

Yet, it happens with a shocking amount of regularity. There are simply some very dumb people in this country and they like putting their limited IQ on display for the world to enjoy.

Props to Diggs for taking care of business. You just love to see it!