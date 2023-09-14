Longtime ‘General Hospital’ Star John J. York Reveals Critical Health Update

“General Hospital” star John J. York posted a video to Twitter on Sept. 13, revealing he is taking a break to seek treatment after being diagnosed with two blood and bone marrow disorders.

York said he will be taking an indefinite break from the soap opera to better serve his health. “I said I was going to give you an update on the reason I’m taking a little hiatus from ‘General Hospital,’ and here it is,” York began.

“So last December of ’22, I was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and multiple smoldering myeloma — two blood and bone marrow disorders,” he continued. “Over the past many months, I’ve had three bone marrow biopsies, many chemo treatments — I have another one coming up in a couple of weeks — and I’m closing in on a blood stem cell transplant.”

Hey gang, here’s the update, Check out @bethematch if you want to support https://t.co/AxA8xTbDcq pic.twitter.com/ZBinOwIrpd — John J York (@JohnJYork) September 13, 2023

The soap opera star went on to reveal he’s been meeting with his medical team and is hoping for a positive outcome.

York told fans he has “been working with some wonderful people at Be The Match to find a potential donor on their registry.”

The 64-year-old actor shared information about his condition and used his platform to encourage fans to consider assisting in some way.

“If it’s possible, and you would consider being a donor, joining their registry — for not just me, but thousands and thousands of other people who are in need of a donor — go to bethematch.org/matchformac,” he said.

He showed gratitude for the outpouring of love and encouragement he has received, and ended his message on a positive note.

Hey kiddos, just want to let you know that I will be taking a brief hiatus from the show in a few weeks. I’m in the process of getting some important information. So hang tight, and I’ll be in touch😁 — John J York (@JohnJYork) September 7, 2023

“I just want to say thanks for all the support over the years. This isn’t goodbye, this is just, ‘So long,’” he said. “I’ll have to take a break [from ‘General Hospital’] for at least three, maybe four months, but I’ll be back,” he promised. (RELATED: The ‘Young And The Restless’ Legend Eric Braedon Provides Major Health Update)

“Thanks a lot. Check out Be the Match. Do whatever you can, and thanks for your patience, thanks for your time, thanks for your prayers. I’ll keep you updated. Talk to you soon.”

York plays the role of Mac Scorpio on ABC’s “General Hospital” and has appeared in 650 episodes of the daytime soap since 1991, according to People.