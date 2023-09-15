‘Thank You For All The Love’: Aaron Rodgers Gives Update On Recovery After Surgery

New York Jets Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Thursday his surgery to mend a torn Achilles tendon in his left leg “went great.”

The injury, which ended Rodgers’ season, occurred Monday during his debut with the Jets on the fourth play of their season opener against the Buffalo Bills. Despite the setback early on, the Jets ended up winning in a thrilling 22-16 overtime victory.

“Surgery went great yesterday. Thank you for all the love and prayers and support. And thanks to the (GOAT) Dr. ElAttrache and his staff for starting me on the road to recovery,” Rodgers wrote on his Instagram story Thursday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SportsCenter (@sportscenter)

Rodgers is facing several months of rigorous rehab sessions, according to CBS. Jets coach Robert Saleh and owner Woody Johnson said they anticipate the star QB to return in 2024, per Bleacher Report. (RELATED: NFL Fans Plan On Free Booze After Aaron Rodgers Injury, Completely Blows Up In Their Face After Shocker Jets Win)

“I’m completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love,” Rodgers said in a heartfelt Instagram post Wednesday.

“Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today. The night is darkest before the dawn. And I shall rise yet again.”