Cindy Crawford Unites With Iconic 90s Supermodels To Kick Off London Fashion Week

Legendary supermodels Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista reunited in an epic runway show for Vogue World on Thursday to kick off London Fashion Week.

The supermodels are all in their 50s now, but have seemingly found the fountain of youth. Looking every bit as stunning as they did during the peak of their fame in the 90s, the ladies stormed the show with confidence and turned heads as they commanded the runway. The iconic models held hands as they soaked up the fanfare in a moment that was both nostalgic and revolutionary, footage of the moment shared by Vogue shows.

The best was saved for last as the timeless beauty of the icons closed off the show. The four appeared from behind a curtain and did individual laps around the Theatre Royal Drury Lane while Annie Lennox performed a medley of her hit song, “Sweet Dreams.”

Campbell wore a jade green dress with cutouts along the sides, showing off her ripped physique. Crawford, Turlington and Evangelista all opted for metallic-colored dresses.

Thunderous applause exploded from the crowd as the legends took their rightful place in the spotlight once more. (RELATED: Naomi Campbell Shares Major Life Update)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford)

They were welcomed back to the stage at the finale of the program to receive red rose bouquets.

AppleTV+ is set to release a docuseries about Crawford, Turlington, Evangelista and Campbell on Sept. 20. The supermodels recently made an appearance on the cover of Vogue’s September issue — the top fashion cover issue of the year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford)

Crawford shared behind-the-scenes footage of the ladies’ recent reentry into the runway modeling world on her social media page.